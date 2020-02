Feb 10 (Reuters) - Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc:

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL - TO OFFER $125 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 IN PUBLIC OFFERING

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF CO'S ACQUISITION OF ASSETS RELATED TO NUCYNTA ER & NUCYNTA