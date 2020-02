Feb 27 (Reuters) - Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc:

* COLLEGIUM REPORTS FULL-YEAR 2019 REVENUE OF $296.7 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.10 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COLLEGIUM GUIDES TO PROFITABILITY IN 2020

* REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, INITIALLY PROVIDED ON JANUARY 7, 2020