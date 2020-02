BRIEF-Collegium To Acquire U.S. Rights To Nucynta Franchise

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc:

* COLLEGIUM TO ACQUIRE U.S. RIGHTS TO NUCYNTA FRANCHISE

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC - DEAL FOR $375.0 MILLION IN CASH

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC - COLLEGIUM WILL ASSUME U.S. LICENSE FOR NUCYNTA FRANCHISE, AND WILL NO LONGER BE REQUIRED TO PAY ROYALTIES TO ASSERTIO.

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC - COLLEGIUM HAS SECURED DEBT FINANCING COMMITMENTS OF $325.0 MILLION

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC - COLLEGIUM WILL CONTINUE TO PAY GRUNENTHAL GMBH A FLAT 14% ROYALTY ON NET SALES OF NUCYNTA FRANCHISE

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC - COLLEGIUM WILL NO LONGER BE REQUIRED TO PAY A SUPPLEMENTAL ROYALTY ON SALES GREATER THAN $180.0 MILLION

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE AND TO SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE COLLEGIUM’S PROFITABILITY AND OPERATING CASH FLOWS

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC - COLLEGIUM REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, INITIALLY PROVIDED ON JANUARY 7, 2020