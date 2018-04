April 19 (Reuters) - Colliers International Group Inc :

* COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS AND EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP - EXPANDED & EXTENDED ITS UNSECURED MULTI-CURRENCY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW 5-YEAR TERM MATURING IN APRIL 2023

* COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP - BORROWING CAPACITY OF CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO $1.0 BILLION & PRICING REDUCED BY 25 BPS ACROSS LEVERAGE GRID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: