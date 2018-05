Colliers International Group Inc:

* COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL ISSUES €210 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC - ISSUES EUR 210 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES, WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 2.23%