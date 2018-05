BRIEF-Colliers International Will Acquire 75 Pct Of Harrison Street For $450 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - Colliers International Group Inc :

* COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL TO MAKE TRANSFORMATIONAL STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN HARRISON STREET REAL ESTATE

* COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC - COLLIERS WILL ACQUIRE 75% OF HARRISON STREET FROM ITS FOUNDERS FOR $450 MILLION

* COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC - TRANSACTION IS FULLY FINANCED

* COLLIERS - UNDER TERMS, ADDITIONAL $100 MILLION PAYABLE TO HARRISON STREET FOUNDERS IN 2022, BASED ON ACHIEVING PERFORMANCE TARGETS

* COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP - HARRISON STREET’S SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE FIRM’S BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: