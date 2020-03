March 18 (Reuters) - Collins Foods Ltd:

* COLLINS FOODS AND KFC CLOSING THEIR IN-RESTAURANT DINING AREAS IN AUSTRALIA

* TO DATE, SALES PERFORMANCE OF COLLINS FOODS’ KFC AUSTRALIA RESTAURANTS HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH ORIGINAL EXPECTATIONS

* CONTINUING TO SELL THROUGH COLLINS FOODS' ALTERNATIVE CHANNELS EXPECTED TO MINIMISE ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT ON SALES