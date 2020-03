BRIEF-Collins Foods Says Over 20 Weeks KFC Australia Same Store Sales Growth 3.5%

March 30 (Reuters) - Collins Foods Ltd:

* OVER FIRST 20 WEEKS OF SECOND HALF OF FY20 KFC GERMANY SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.6%

* KFC AUSTRALIA SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 3.5% FOR FIRST 20 WEEKS OF H2 FY20

* IF REDUCTION IN SALES CONTINUES, WILL MOST LIKELY HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON FULL YEAR EARNINGS

* COLLINS FOODS LTD - OVER FIRST 20 WEEKS OF SECOND HALF OF FY20 KFC IN NETHERLANDS SAME STORE SALES DECLINE OF 3.6%

* AS AT CO’S HY RESULT AT 13 OCT, COLLINS FOODS HAD NET DEBT OF A$217.3 MILLION AGAINST CREDIT FACILITIES OF A$395 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: