April 16 (Reuters) - Collplant Holdings Ltd:

* COLLPLANT PETITIONS COURT TO VOLUNTARILY DELIST ORDINARY SHARES FROM THE TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE

* COLLPLANT HOLDINGS LTD - DELISTING FROM THE TASE IS THE NEXT STEP IN CO'S DEVELOPMENT AS "THE COMPANY BECOMES MORE US FACING"