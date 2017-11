BRIEF-Colonial launches takeover bid for Axiare at 18.50 euros/share

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria Colonial SA:

* SAYS BOARD AGREED TO DRAW UP TAKEOVER BID FOR ALL SHARES OF AXIARE PATRIMONIO SOCIMI‍​

* OFFER PRICE OF 18.50 EUROS PER SHARE

* SAYS ENTIRE CONSIDERATION SHALL BE MADE EFFECTIVE IN CASH

* SAYS HAS THE NECESSARY FUNDS TO COVER THE CONSIDERATION ESTABLISHED

* SAYS HAS 28.79 PERCENT CAPITAL OF AXIARE BEFORE BID

* SAYS BID SUBJECT TO COLONIAL BECOMING OWNER OF 50 PERCENT PLUS 1 OF AXIARE SHARES

* SAYS INTENDS TO IMPLEMENT INTEGRATION OF AXIARE, WHICH WOULD DETERMINE EXCLUSION OF ITS SHARES FROM TRADING

