Feb 2 (Reuters) - COMISION NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES:

* TAKEOVER BID OF AXIARE LAUNCHED BY INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL ACCEPTED BY 58.07 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF OFFEREE COMPANY

* TAKEOVER BID OF AXIARE LAUNCHED BY INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL ACCEPTANCE EXCEEDED MINIMUM LIMIT SET BY OFFEROR FOR VALIDITY