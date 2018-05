May 23 (Reuters) - Colony NorthStar Inc:

* COLONY NORTHSTAR, INC. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $300 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* COLONY NORTHSTAR INC - BOARD AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $300 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* COLONY NORTHSTAR INC - NEW AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE IN 12 MONTHS, UNLESS OTHERWISE EXTENDED BY COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: