Sept 13 (Reuters) - Colony NorthStar Inc

* Colony NorthStar Inc announces preferred stock offering

* Colony NorthStar- ‍commenced offering of shares of series J cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock with liquidation preference of $25.00/share​

* Colony NorthStar - to use net proceeds of offering to redeem shares of 8.25% series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, among others​