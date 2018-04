BRIEF-Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate's Units Entered Amended And Restated Contract Agreement

April 25 (Reuters) - Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate Inc :

* COLONY NORTHSTAR CREDIT REAL ESTATE - ON APRIL 20, 2018, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED MASTER REPURCHASE AND SECURITIES CONTRACT AGREEMENT

* COLONY NORTHSTAR CREDIT REAL ESTATE - REPURCHASE AGREEMENT GIVES UPTO $500.0 MILLION TO FINANCE FIRST MORTGAGE LOANS,SENIOR LOAN PARTICIPATIONS AMONG OTHERS

* COLONY NORTHSTAR CREDIT REAL ESTATE - THE INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF THE REPURCHASE AGREEMENT IS APRIL 20, 2021 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2HPWE0k) Further company coverage: