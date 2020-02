Feb 21 (Reuters) - Coloplast A/S:

* REG-COLOPLAST A/S - ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 2/2020 - SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* IS INITIATING A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME TOTALLING UP TO DKK 500 MILLION

* WILL COMMENCE ON 24 FEBRUARY 2020 AND IS EXPECTED TO END BY 24 AUGUST 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)