BRIEF-Coloplast Q2 EBIT at DKK 1.20 bln

May 3 (Reuters) - Coloplast A/S:

* REG-ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 4/2018 - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT, H1 2017/18

* Q2 REVENUE IN DKK INCREASED BY 4% TO DKK 4,035M.

* NOW EXPECTS ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 7-8%, UP FROM PREVIOUSLY ABOUT 7%

* HAS RESOLVED THAT COLOPLAST WILL PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF DKK 5.00 PER SHARE FOR A DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF DKK 1,060M.

* GUIDANCE FOR REPORTED GROWTH IN DKK IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 6% INSTEAD OF PREVIOUS 5-6%

* Q2 EBIT DKK 1.20 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.24 BILLION)

* Q2 REVENUE DKK 4.04 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 4.04 BILLION)

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT AN 2017/18 EBIT MARGIN OF 31%-32% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND A REPORTED EBIT MARGIN OF ABOUT 31% IN DKK