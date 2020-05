BRIEF-Coloplast Q2 Pre-Tax Profit DKK 1.39 Bln, In line With Expectations

May 6 (Reuters) - Coloplast A/S:

* ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 05/2020 – INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT, H1 2019/20

* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019/20: WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 4-6% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND A REPORTED GROWTH IN DKK OF 4-6%

* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019/20: WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT AN EBIT MARGIN OF 30-31% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND 30-31% IN DKK

* Q2 REVENUE DKK 4.82 BILLION(REFINITIV POLL DKK 4.70 BILLION)

* Q2 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 1.39 BILLION (REFINITIV POLL: DKK 1.39 BILLION)

* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 2019/20: CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT DKK 950M VERSUS. ABOUT DKK 850M PREVIOUSLY TO ENSURE SUFFICIENT PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR NEW AND EXISTING PRODUCTS

* SALES GROWTH WAS DRIVEN BY EUROPE DUE TO A SIZEABLE POSITIVE IMPACT FROM STOCK BUILDING BY DISTRIBUTORS AND END-USERS

* UK, THE US AND GERMANY WERE THE MAIN CONTRIBUTORS TO GROWTH IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS

* CHRONIC CARE DELIVERED A STRONG PERFORMANCE IN Q2, DRIVEN BY STABLE UNDERLYING GROWTH EX-CHINA AND A POSITIVE IMPACT OF ABOUT DKK 150M FROM STOCK BUILDING IN PRIMARILY EUROPE BY DISTRIBUTORS AND END-USERS FOLLOWING OUTBREAK

* REVENUE GROWTH IN CHINA WAS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY THE OUTBREAK DUE TO HOSPITAL CLOSURES AND OTHER RESTRICTIONS

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE INTERVENTIONAL UROLOGY BUSINESS IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR AND IN PARTICULAR IN Q3 IN THE US

* RATE OF NEW PATIENTS IN OSTOMY CARE IS EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED

* RATE OF NEW PATIENTS IN OSTOMY CARE IS EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED

* SITUATION IN CHINA IN THE OSTOMY CARE AND WOUND CARE BUSINESSES IS NOW EXPECTED TO GRADUALLY NORMALISE DURING H2