BRIEF-Coloplast Revises Full-Year Ebit Margin Guidance From About 31% In Dkk To 30-31% In Dkk

March 18 (Reuters) - Coloplast A/S:

* REVISES FULL-YEAR EBIT MARGIN GUIDANCE FROM ABOUT 31% IN DKK TO 30-31% IN DKK (ADDS DROPPED WORDS “REVISES FULL-YEAR “)

* REG-COLOPLAST A/S - ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 03/2020 - REVISED GUIDANCE

* REVISES FULL-YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2019/20 FROM 7-8% TO 4-6%

* DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON INTERVENTIONAL UROLOGY BUSINESS AND ELECTIVE PROCEDURES IN PRIMARILY US, REVISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* SITUATION IN CHINA IN OSTOMY CARE AND WOUND CARE BUSINESSES IS SLOWLY NORMALISING

* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME TOTALLING UP TO DKK 500 MILLION, AS ANNOUNCED ON FEB 6, 2020 TO CONTINUE AS PLANNED

* DOES NOT CURRENTLY EXPECT TO SEE A FURTHER MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OSTOMY CARE, CONTINENCE CARE AND WOUND CARE BUSINESSES

* GLOBAL FY OUTLOOK FOR OSTOMY CARE, CONTINENCE CARE AND WOUND & SKIN CARE REMAINS LARGELY INTACT