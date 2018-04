April 11 (Reuters) - Colorado Resources Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH ADAM TRAVIS AND COMBINED SLATE OF BOARD NOMINEES FOR UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES

* TWO OF FORMER CEO TRAVIS' DIRECTOR NOMINEES, BRYAN WILSON AND PATRICK SOARES TO BE INCLUDED ON MANAGEMENT'S SLATE OF NOMINEES