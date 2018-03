BRIEF-Colorado Resources Ltd - ‍Urges Shareholders To Vote Blue Proxy In Favour Of Colorado's Five Nominees​

March 19 (Reuters) - Colorado Resources Ltd:

* COLORADO RESOURCES LTD - ‍URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY IN FAVOUR OF COLORADO’S FIVE NOMINEES​

* COLORADO RESOURCES LTD - ‍ON MARCH 15, 2018, COLORADO COMMENCED A CIVIL CLAIM AGAINST TRAVIS AND HIS COMPANY CAZADOR RESOURCES LTD​

* COLORADO RESOURCES LTD - CIVIL CLAIM AS INITIAL STEP IN RECOVERING FUNDS "IMPROPERLY" BILLED TO COLORADO DURING TRAVIS' TENURE AS CO'S CEO​