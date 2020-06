BRIEF-Colruyt Profit For Financial Year Up At 431 Million Euros

June 16 (Reuters) - ETABLISSEMENTEN FRANZ COLRUYT NV :

* CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL INFORMATION ON THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20

* FY COMPARABLE REVENUE GROWS 1,7%

* COVID-19 CRISIS LED TO HIGHER SALES IN FRENCH COLRUYT STORES

* THE OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT )TOTALLED EUR 511 MILLION OR 5,3% OF REVENUE IN 2019/20.

* COLRUYT GROUP IS UNABLE TO MAKE ANY STATEMENTS REGARDING EXPECTED MACROECONOMIC, COMPETITIVE OR OTHER TRENDS

* NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS INCREASED BY EUR 133 MILLION TO EUR 263 MILLION AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

* COLRUYT GROUP’S MARKET SHARE DECLINED DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS IN 2020

* COLRUYT GROUP’S REVENUE ROSE BY 1,6% TO OVER EUR 9.5 BILLION IN 2019/20

* THE PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR AMOUNTED TO EUR 431 MILLION

* COLRUYT LOWEST PRICES WILL CONTINUE TO CONSISTENTLY IMPLEMENT ITS LOWEST PRICES STRATEGY AND GUARANTEES ITS CUSTOMERS LOWEST PRICE FOR EACH ARTICLE AT EACH MOMENT