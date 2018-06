BRIEF-Coltene Buys Dental Companies SciCan And MicroMega

June 26 (Reuters) - COLTENE HOLDING AG:

* TO ACQUIRE DENTAL COMPANIES SCICAN AND MICROMEGA, SIGNIFICANTLY BOOSTING SALES IN THE CORE AREAS OF INFECTION CONTROL AND ENDODONTICS

* TO FINANCE TRANSACTION WITH AROUND THREE QUARTERS OF THIS SUM WITH EQUITY AND ONE QUARTER WITH BORROWED CAPITAL

* SELLERS WILL HOLD 18.1% OF TOTAL CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF COLTENE HOLDING AG FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q4 OF 2018

* IS POSTPONING PUBLICATION DATE OF HALF-YEAR FIGURES FROM AUGUST 3 TO AUGUST 24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)