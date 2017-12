Dec 19 (Reuters) - COLTENE HOLDING AG:‍​

* ‍IS ACQUIRING KENDA AG, A COMPANY HEADQUARTERED IN VADUZ​

* ‍PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY DETAILS ABOUT ACQUISITION PRICE​

* ACQUISITION WILL INCREASE COLTENE GROUP‘S CONSOLIDATED SALES BY APPROXIMATELY CHF 4.0 MILLION FROM 2018 O​

* ‍PLANS TO INTEGRATE ACTIVITIES OF KENDA DURING COURSE OF 2018​