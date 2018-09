BRIEF-COLTENE Holding AG Announces Results of the Rights Offering

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Coltene Holding AG:

* COLTENE HOLDING- IN COURSE OF RIGHTS OFFERING, EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OF COLTENE HOLDING EXERCISED 503,482 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR NEW SHARES OFFERED

* THIS REPRESENTS 71.6% OF MAXIMUM NUMBER OF NEW SHARES OFFERED IN COURSE OF RIGHTS OFFERING

* IN ADDITION CO WILL PLACE AN EXPECTED NUMBER OF 171,518 OFFER SHARES TO INVESTORS IN COURSE OF FREE SHARE PLACEMENT ON SEPT 27

* COLTENE HOLDING - TO PLACE A TOTAL OF 675,000 OF NEW SHARES AND TO OBTAIN HIGHER GROSS PROCEEDS THAN ORIGINALLY COMMUNICATED PROCEEDS OF CHF 62.5 MILLION