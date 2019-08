BRIEF-Coltene Holding AG Reports Net Sales Of CHF 135.4 Mln in H1 2019

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Coltene Holding AG:

* GENERATED NET SALES OF CHF 135.4 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 (H1 2018: CHF 85.6 MILLION)

* COLTENE HOLDING - OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019 AMOUNTED TO CHF 12.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 24.9% OVER YEAR-AGO FIGURE (H1 2018: CHF 10.2 MILLION)

* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO LIFT EBIT MARGIN BACK UP TO 15% LEVEL IN MEDIUM TERM

* H1 NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ROSE BY 28.8% TO CHF 7.9 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 6.2 MILLION)

* FIRST HALF OF 2019: STRONG SALES GROWTH THANKS TO ACQUISITIONS