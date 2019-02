BRIEF-Coltene Holding FY Sales From Acquisitions Amounted To CHF 30.4 Mln

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Coltene Holding AG:

* ITS NET SALES BY 21.4% TO CHF 204.0 MILLION IN 2018 FISCAL YEAR (2017: CHF 168.0 MILLION)

* SALES FROM ACQUISITIONS (KENDA, SCICAN AND MICRO-MEGA) AMOUNTED TO CHF 30.4 MILLION AND ACCOUNTED FOR 18.1% OF REPORTED GROWTH

* CURRENCY TRANSLATION HAD A SLIGHTLY POSITIVE EFFECT AND ADDED 0.6% TO REPORTED SALES GROWTH

* ORGANIC SALES IN LOCAL CURRENCIES OF COLTENE GROUP’S PRE-ACQUISITION BUSINESS GREW 2.7%, AT UPPER END OF ESTIMATED 2-3% GROWTH OF UNDERLYING MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)