BRIEF-Coltene Holding H1 Net Revenues Up 58.2% To CHF 135.4 Million

July 30 (Reuters) - Coltene Holding AG:

* H1 NET REVENUES IN SWISS FRANCS INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY BY 58.2% TO CHF 135.4 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 85.6 MILLION)

* H1 ORGANIC GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCIES SLOWED DOWN TO 1.4% (H1 2018: 4.2%)

* FOLLOWING MERGER OF MARKETING AND SALES ORGANIZATIONS, SEES MARKET SHARE GAINS AND AN ACCELERATION IN SALES GROWTH

* OPERATING PROFIT AND NET PROFIT MARGINS TO FALL SHORT OF YEAR-AGO LEVELS AS EXPECTED DUE TO INTEGRATION OF ACQUISITIONS