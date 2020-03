March 5 (Reuters) - Coltene Holding AG:

* FY 2019 NET SALES OF CHF 273.8 MILLION (2018: CHF 204.0 MILLION)

* FY 2019 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) OF CHF 32.0 MILLION (2018: CHF 25.4 MILLION)

* IN MEDIUM TERM, GROUP IS STICKING TO AN EBIT MARGIN OF 15% AND IS LOOKING TO SALES GROWTH THAT IS SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN MARKET

* IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ON FUTURE COURSE OF BUSINESS IS VERY DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: