Jan 24 (Reuters) - COLTENE HOLDING AG:

* FY EXPECTS NET SALES OF CHF 273.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 204.0 MILLION)

* FY EXPECTS EBIT MARGIN OF 11.6%

* FY EBIT IS CHF 31.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 23.7 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)