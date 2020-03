March 19 (Reuters) - COLTENE HOLDING AG:

* CONFIRMS THAT THE GENERAL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 2, 2020 WILL TAKE PLACE UNDER STRICT CONDITIONS

* SHAREHOLDERS OF COLTENE HOLDING AG MAY NOT ATTEND THE GENERAL MEETING IN PERSON

* VOTING PERIOD WILL BE EXTENDED UNTIL APRIL 1, 2020