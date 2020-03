March 31 (Reuters) - COLTENE HOLDING AG:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES DIVIDEND REDUCTION

* WILL THEREFORE PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 2 APRIL 2020 THAT A DISTRIBUTION FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES OF CHF 1.50 PER REGISTERED SHARE BE APPROVED

* IN Q1 OF 2020, COLTENE GROUP PERFORMED WELL IN AN INCREASINGLY CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AND MET ITS SALES TARGETS