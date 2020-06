BRIEF-Coltene Says Q1 Net Sales And EBIT Rose Year-On-Year

June 16 (Reuters) - COLTENE HOLDING AG:

* FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON COLTENE’S FULL-YEAR RESULTS IS IMPOSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE

* FORESEEABLE OUTCOME THEREFORE IS THAT FULL-YEAR RESULTS FOR 2020 WILL BE LOWER THAN THOSE FOR PREVIOUS YEAR

* ALREADY, LIKELIEST SCENARIO IS THAT PROMPT COUNTERMEASURES TAKEN WILL NOT BE ENOUGH TO COMPENSATE FOR SECOND-QUARTER MARKET SLUMP OVER REMAINDER OF YEAR

* ANTICIPATES HALF-YEAR NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 100.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 135.4 MILLION) AND BREAKEVEN EBIT (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 12.8 MILLION)

* IN Q1 OF 2020, NET SALES AND EBIT WERE UP COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER