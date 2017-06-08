BRIEF-Columbia Banking System and Pacific Continental report shareholder approval of merger-related proposals

June 8 (Reuters) - Columbia Banking System Inc:

* Columbia Banking System and Pacific Continental Corporation announce shareholder approval of merger-related proposals

* Pacific continental -more than 99 pct of Columbia shares voted in favor of issuance of Columbia shares in connection with deal at Columbia's meeting

* Pacific Continental Corp - more than 98 pct of Pacific Continental common shares voting at Pacific Continental's special meeting voted in favor of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: