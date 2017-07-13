FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Columbia Banking System appoints Clint Stein chief operating officer
July 13, 2017 / 11:40 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Columbia Banking System appoints Clint Stein chief operating officer

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Columbia Banking System Inc

* Columbia Banking System appoints clint stein executive vice president and chief operating officer

* Stein will fill role vacated by hadley robbins, who was recently named president and chief executive officer

* Columbia Banking System - intends to conduct a national search for new cfo and both internal and external candidates will be considered

* Stein will maintain his responsibilities as chief financial officer until a successor is named Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

