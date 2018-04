April 26 (Reuters) - Columbia Banking System Inc:

* COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE

* NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q1 2018 WAS $115.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $28.8 MILLION FROM PRIOR YEAR PERIOD