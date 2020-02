Feb 28 (Reuters) - Columbia Banking System Inc:

* SAYS ERIC EID APPOINTED INTERIM CFO

* COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM - INTENDS TO CONDUCT NATIONAL SEARCH FOR NEW CFO, AND BOTH INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONSIDERED

* COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM SAYS ERIC EID WILL REPLACE GREGORY SIGRIST AS CFO, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 28, 2020 - SEC FILING