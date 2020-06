June 19 (Reuters) - Columbia Care Inc:

* COLUMBIA CARE ANNOUNCES SECOND TRANCHE OF DEBT FINANCING, RAISING OVER US$54.0 MILLION IN AGGREGATE

* COLUMBIA CARE INC - CONVERTIBLE NOTES CAN BE EXCHANGED INTO COMMON SHARES OF CO AT A PREVIOUSLY NEGOTIATED PRICE OF C$3.79

* COLUMBIA CARE INC - TO TRANSITION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA POSITIVE IN 2020