May 14 (Reuters) - Columbia Care Inc:

* COLUMBIA CARE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* COLUMBIA CARE INC - Q1 COMBINED REVENUE UP 125% YOY TO $28.9 MILLION

* COLUMBIA CARE - QTRLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COLUMBIA CARE SHAREHOLDERS - BASIC AND DILUTED $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: