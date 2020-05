May 7 (Reuters) - Columbia Care Inc:

* COLUMBIA CARE REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* COLUMBIA CARE INC - QTRLY COMBINED REVENUE OF $28.9 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 125%

* COLUMBIA CARE INC - SUSPENDED OPERATIONS IN PUERTO RICO EFFECTIVE MAY 7