April 25 (Reuters) - Columbia Financial Inc:

* COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC - QTRLY NET INCOME OF $11.8 MILLION AN INCREASE OF 14.5%

* COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $39.1 MILLION, UP 12.3% Source : bit.ly/2HXHF2c Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)