April 26 (Reuters) - Columbia Property Trust Inc:

* COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

* COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $73.7 MILLION VERSUS $82.2 MILLION

* COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01