BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Announces Intention To Buy Remaining Interest In China Joint Venture From Swire Resources

April 10 (Reuters) - Columbia Sportswear Co:

* ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO ACQUIRE REMAINING INTEREST IN CHINA JOINT VENTURE FROM SWIRE RESOURCES LIMITED

* ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY

* SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY

* SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU