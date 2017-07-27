FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Co Q2 loss per share $0.17

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Columbia Sportswear Co:

* Columbia sportswear company reports second quarter and first half financial results; updates full year 2017 financial outlook

* Q2 loss per share $0.17 including items

* Q2 sales $398.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $394.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales up about 3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Columbia sportswear co - net income is expected to increase up to 4 percent to between about $193 million and $200 million, or about $2.74 to $2.84 earnings per share

* Sees fy 2017 operating income growth of about 3 percent to between about $256 million and $265 million

* Sees fy 2017 effective income tax rate of about 23.0 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

