March 15 (Reuters) - Columbia Sportswear Co:

* MPANY PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 NORTH AMERICA STORE IMPACTS

* IT WILL CLOSE ITS NORTH AMERICA BRICK AND MORTAR RETAIL STORES ON MONDAY, MARCH 16.

* COLUMBIA EXPECTS THESE STORES TO REMAIN CLOSED THROUGH FRIDAY, MARCH 27. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: