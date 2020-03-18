BRIEF-Columbia Threadneedle suspends retail property fund

March 18 (Reuters) -

* COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SUSPENDS DEALING IN RETAIL PROPERTY FUND, INVESTORS ARE TEMPORARILY UNABLE TO BUY OR SELL SHARES

* THE SUSPENSION OF THE THREADNEEDLE PAIF IS CONSISTENT WITH FCA RULES WHICH REQUIRE A FUND TO SUSPEND IF MORE THAN 20% OF ITS ASSETS CANNOT BE ACCURATELY VALUED

* The Threadneedle PAIF’s independent property valuer, CBRE, has deployed a ‘market uncertainty clause’ which means it is unable to provide an accurate valuation of the PAIF’s assets in the current exceptional market environment. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)