BRIEF-Columbus: 2019 Results In Line With Guidance

March 24 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S:

* 2019 RESULTS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE – COVID-19 MEASURES IMPLEMENTED

* COLUMBUS ACHIEVED 2019 RESULTS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE EVEN THOUGH US BUSINESS DID NOT PERFORM SATISFACTORILY

* POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT CONTINUED IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020

* FY EBITDA GREW BY 15% ADJUSTED FOR IFRS 16 EFFECT

* IN 2019, COLUMBUS DELIVERED ORGANIC GROWTH OF 4% AMOUNTING TO REVENUES OF DKK 1,932M

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020 AND LONG-TERM GUIDANCE WILL BE RELEASED WHEN HAVING BETTER INSIGHT INTO IMPACT AND TEMPORARY MARKET SLOWDOWN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FORESEE A CHALLENGING FIRST HALF OF 2020 DUE TO UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS,

* O SUSPEND DIVIDEND POLICY TO ENSURE STRONGEST POSSIBLE LIQUIDITY POSITION OF COMPANY

* EXPECTS TO SEE A SUBSTANTIAL, SHORT-TERM NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CUSTOMER DEMAND WHICH IS ALREADY STARTING TO MATERIALIZE IN SOME OF OUR MARKETS

* RECOVERY OF OUR US BUSINESS UNIT IS TAKING LONGER THAN EXPECTED