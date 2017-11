Nov 2 (Reuters) - COLUMBUS A/S:

* 9-MONTH NET REVENUE DKK 906.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 855.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EBITDA DKK 95.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 84.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍EXPECTS 2017 REVENUE IN LEVEL OF DKK 1.35BN​