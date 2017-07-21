FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 12:23 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Columbus announces spin-out and Nevada drilling update

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Columbus Gold Corp

* Columbus announces spin-out and Nevada drilling update

* Intends to spin-out its mineral projects in United States into a separate publicly traded company

* Spin-out mineral projects in United States into a separate publicly traded company to be named Allegiant Gold Ltd

* Intent of listing allegiant on TSX venture exchange

* Spin-out to be effected by way of a plan of arrangement; shareholders of co receive 1 share of allegiant for every 5 shares of co

* Intention is for a private placement to be completed concurrently with plan of arrangement

* Notwithstanding receipt of all requisite approvals, directors of co reserve right to elect to not to proceed with plan of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

