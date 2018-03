BRIEF-Columbus FY EBITDA Up At DKK ‍​146.2 Million

March 15 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S:

* ANNUAL REPORT 2017

* FY NET REVENUE DKK 1.22 BILLION VERSUS DKK 1.19 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA DKK ‍​146.2 MILLION VERSUS DKK 138.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LONG-TERM TARGETS FOR 2020: REACH AVERAGE REVENUE GROWTH OF 3-5% PER YEAR‍​

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF 10% OF THE NOMINAL SHARE CAPITAL, CORRESPONDING TO DKK 0,125 PER SHARE

* TARGET FOR 2018: REVENUE IN THE LEVEL OF DKK 2BN‍​

* LONG-TERM TARGETS FOR 2020: REACH EBITDA MARGIN OF 11%

* TARGET FOR 2018: EBITDA IN THE LEVEL OF DKK 200M

* EBITDA MARGIN FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE LEVEL OF 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)