March 29 (Reuters) - Columbus McKinnon Corp:

* COLUMBUS MCKINNON ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

* COLUMBUS MCKINNON - ‍DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019​

* COLUMBUS MCKINNON - SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018